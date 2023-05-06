ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Sage Northcutt vs Ahmed Mujtaba

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt made his long-awaited return to the Circle on Friday night as part of ONE Championship’s stacked ONE Fight Night 10 lineup in the ‘Mile High City.’ Nearly four years removed from his debut in 2019, Northcutt returned for a clash with Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Sage Northcutt immediately began firing off a series of kicks, but Mujtaba responded with a stiff jab that knocked Northcutt back. Mujtaba immediately jumped on ‘Super.’ However, Northcutt was able to snag a leg and lock in a quick heel hook that forced Mujtaba to tap out less than a minute into the bout.

Official Result: Sage Northcutt def. Ahmed Mujtaba via submission (heel hook) at 0:39 of Round 1.

It was an incredibly impressive victory for Northcutt after the horrific injury that he suffered in his promotional debut almost four years ago. Northcutt was joined inside the Circle by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson and discussed his improved ground game ever since the last time we had seen him compete.

“My wrestling has improved a lot. I’ve been training with an incredible team. Urijah Faber here. Fabio. My wrestling and jiu-jitsu has improved a lot,” Northcutt said.

Sage Northcutt revealed that he felt very comfortable on the ground. As for what comes next, he is open to competing in submission grappling to truly put his skills to the test. Before exiting the Circle, ‘Super’ was also informed that his quick finish of Ahmed Mujtaba had earned him a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

What would you like to see Sage Northcutt do next?

