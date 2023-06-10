ONE Fight Night 11 results: Martine Michieletto vs. Amber Kitchen

ONE debutant Martine Michieletto made a dashing first impression by outlasting Amber Kitchen in their women’s catchweight Muay Thai bout (129.25 lbs) at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikovon Prime Video.

Kitchen, who needed a win, came out swinging for the fences, backing up ‘The Italian Queen’ with wild hooks and high kicks on Friday inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Michieletto weathered the early onslaught and began getting her tempo, setting up her sharp lefts by hiding them behind efficient jabs.

AK 47 aggressively came forward, while the lanky Michieletto kept her at bay using her length to dissect the British fighter from the outside.

Kitchen, though, bloodied up Michieletto’s nose to begin round 2. Halfway into the round, the Bad Company fighter connected on a swift one-two combo and some nasty downward elbows from the clinch.

Michieletto absorbed Kitchen’s best shots and kept punishing her with body as they disengaged. She closed out the round strong with slapping body kicks, sending Kitchen back to her corner, breathing from her mouth.

All gloves were off in the third and final round, with both fighters seemingly tied up in the judges’ scorecards.

Michieletto’s brilliant use of the jab mid-range won her the fight, while her well-timed knees from the clinch battered up Kitchen and eventually compromised her movement.

Final result: Martine Michieletto defeats Amber Kitchen via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 129.25 lbs)

The victory stretched Martine Michieletto’s incredible winning streak to 15 and improved her record to 49-13 overall.

“I feel so free. I feel so happy about this win. It was a very difficult time for me,” she told Mitch Chilson post-fight.

Amber Kitchen, on the other hand, fell to 0-4 under the ONE banner.

Poll : 0 votes