ONE Fight Night 11 results: Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic left Lumpinee Stadium on Friday with a statement victory over veteran Nieky Holzken in their catchweight kickboxing match 9176 lbs) at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video on Friday.

Holzken tried to impose his Dutch kickboxing style early, hacking away with low kicks to open up Sadikovic’s tight guard. ‘Game Over,’ however, had a game plan to counter that distinct style, as he was light on feet and used impeccable movement to cut angles.

Sadikovic was able to sneak a left hook past Holzken’s defenses that got the Dutch fighter’s attention. A double jab right cross combo forced Holzken to turtle up near the ring ropes or risk absorbing significant damage.

‘The Natural’ fought back and kept chopping at the legs, but Sadikovic began letting his kicking game go as well. The German-Bosnian stud landed another blistering four-piece punch combo to the head and body to close out the first round.

Sadikovic went airborne to open the second canto, launching a flying knee to draw oohs and aahs from the Lumpinee crowd. His punishing pace continued as he ran circles around the 39-year-old fighter, who visibly could not keep up with the younger striker’s insane output.

Being the wily veteran that he is, Holzken tried to slow down the fight at close range, but ‘Game Over’ kept touching him up with short and compact punches. Sadikovic’s supreme conditioning was on full display as he was not even breathing heavily entering round 3.

Holzken displayed a sense of urgency in the final round, but his strikes were visibly slower and failed to reach their target. Knowing he was well ahead, Sadikovic got fancy and landed a spinning kick to the body.

‘The Natural’ responded with a jumping switch knee, but his efforts went for naught in the end.

Sadikovic’s strikes were simply faster and sharper, and he cruised to the dominant victory.

Final result: Arian Sadikovic defeats Nieky Holzken via unanimous decision (kickboxing - catchweight 176 lbs)

Arian Sadikovic improved his record to 23-4 and is now 2-1 inside the Circle.

