ONE Fight Night 12 results: Akbar Abdullaev rips Aaron Canarte apart in 41 seconds

Akbar Abdullaev couldn’t have wished for a better sophomore outing on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, July 14.

The undefeated Kyrgyzstan warrior dished out a fierce striking clinic, earned a sensational knockout, and celebrated his triumph with a majestic backflip, much to the pleasure of the raucous crowd inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He didn’t waste any seconds on the clock, immediately waging war against Ecuador’s Aaron Canarte in the stand-up department. He alerted ‘Tommy Gun’ with a couple of punches and woke him up with a spinning heel kick to the midsection that transported him to the ropes.

Canarte clearly felt the sting of the shot, but even before his face could show a wince of pain, Abdullaev followed up with a pair of right and straight lefts.

Trying to get himself out of trouble, the 26-year-old backpedaled out of danger. However, like a predator chasing prey, ‘Bakal’ stepped onto the pedal, shifted into fifth gear, and dug in another short hook to the body that sent him down to the canvas.

A barrage of strikes on the canvas proved too much for the undefeated Ecuadorian as referee Herb Dean hopped in to stop the onslaught at 41 seconds of the opening frame.

Akbar Abdullaev defeats Aaron Canarte via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:41 of round one (MMA – featherweight)

Akbar Abdullaev’s TKO win pushed his perfect record to 10-0, earning him the ninth first-round finish of his career with a 100 percent finishing rate.

Fittingly, the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai bagged a $50,000 performance bonus for his highlight-reel victory.