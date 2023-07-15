ONE Fight Night 12 results: Banma Duoji spoils Walter Goncalves’s MMA debut with dominant UD win

Banma Duoji showcased his strength and skill, spoiling Walter Goncalves' MMA debut in their catchweight bout at ONE Fight Night 12.

The event took place in the prestigious Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, where Goncalves utilized his Muay Thai background to land kicks from a distance.

However, Banma made his presence known early on with a powerful right hook counter to the temple. Despite Goncalves initiating a clinch, the Chinese fighter asserted his physical dominance and effortlessly took him down to the ground.

While Goncalves displayed some ground game skills, including threats with a heel hook and transitioning to a calf slicer attempt, Banma maintained control.

Following a brief confusion due to an inadvertent low blow from Banma, the Sanda specialist secured his third takedown of the round.

Although Goncalves countered with a guillotine choke, he couldn't secure the finish before the round ended.

The second round followed a similar pattern, with Banma utilizing his expertise in Sanda to land strikes before executing another successful double-leg takedown. Goncalves displayed his striking skills, dissecting Banma with precise combinations.

However, in his enthusiasm, he overcommitted on his strikes, allowing Banma to capitalize with a well-executed duck under and taking Goncalves to the ground once again. The round ended with Banma in a dominant position, delivering punishing ground and pound.

In the third round, Goncalves scored a significant strike by countering Banma's takedown attempt with a knee. He seemed to have figured out the timing of Banma's takedowns, successfully defending several attempts and landing strikes in retaliation.

Nevertheless, Banma, representing the Enbo Geduo Gym, persisted relentlessly and executed another punishing takedown. This time, he refused to let Goncalves stand back up and unleashed a barrage of violent strikes until the final bell.

Final result: Banma Duoji defeats Walter Gonçalves via unanimous decision (MMA - catchweight 135.75 lbs)

With the win, ‘The Prince’ improved to 15-2 and notched his first victory under the ONE Championship banner.