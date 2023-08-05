ONE Fight Night 13 results: Anna Jaroonsak displays technical mastery in dominant win over Lara Fernandez

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak scored her first kickboxing win under the ONE Championship banner with an impressive three-round performance against two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

‘Supergirl’ came out and immediately delivered a perfectly-timed right hand that caught Fernandez clean. ‘Pizza Power’ attempted to respond with a series of leg kicks whilst putting pressure on her opponent. However, Fernandez was unable to find an answer for Jaroonsak’s right hand that continued to land at will despite making ‘Supergirl’ back-pedal for a majority of the opening round.

In the second round, ‘Supergirl’ opted to stand her ground rather than continuously move backward. The change in strategy appeared to pay off as she began mixing up her strikes beautifully, going to the body before landing upstairs with her right hand.

To Fernandez’s credit, she never once backed down and was able to take advantage of the Thai’s low hands on more than one occasion, landing a solid right cross followed by a glancing head kick. As the second round ticked away, Jaroonsak picked up the pace and began walking down her opponent in an attempt to steal an incredibly close second round.

With the fight potentially tied up, both women came out standing their ground in the third. Fernandez tightened her guard, keeping Jaroonsak’s right hand from doing the damage it did in the first two rounds. Seeing Jaroonsak begin to slow, Fernandez picked up the pace and continued to mix up her attack while bringing pressure.

Fernandez was clearly ahead in the third by the time the bell rang, but would it be enough to take the fight on the judges’ scorecards?

Official Result: Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak def. Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision.

With the loss, Lara Fernandez fell to 1-3 under the ONE Championship banner. Adding insult to injury, ‘Pizza Power’ suffered her second-straight loss in less than a month after a 26-second defeat to Phetjeeja on July 14.

‘Supergirl’ picked up her first kickboxing win in ONE after going 2-0 in Muay Thai competition in her first two appearances. Her only loss inside the circle thus far came against fan favorite Stamp Fairtex.