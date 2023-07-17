ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp Fairtex covering all bases to prepare for Ham Seo Hee 

Stamp Fairtex plans to leave no stone unturned as she gears up for her second shot at an MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

The former two-sport queen and top-ranked MMA contender meets No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee this September. Stamp is prepared to do what she has had her mind since turning her full attention to the all-encompassing discipline.

The 25-year-old putting up an impressive collection of victories, including a submission win over Ritu Phogat to become the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion. Then, the Fairtex Gym athlete squared off against longtime queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee at ONE X last year.

Her quest to become three-sport queen wasn’t meant to be, as Lee wrapped up the contest with a routine rear-naked choke inside the second round to extend her reign.

However, with Lee sitting out of competition due to family reasons, the Singapore-based promotion introduced an interim world title matchup between the two deserving top-ranked superstars.

The 35-year-old Ham will certainly pose a strong challenge to the Thai fighter, when they compete in a couple of months. As a result, Stamp has been pushing herself through the paces to ensure her weaponry will withstand.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the striking queen said:

“Now I am focused on Muay Thai, different takedowns, and wrestling more. Because she is good in wrestling.” [12:20 onwards]

Watch the full interview here:

The Team Mad representative, of course, has proved her resilience in both departments throughout her journey. She has built a reputation as one of the toughest fighters with only one knockout loss in 34 fights.

Ham will not be a walk in the park for Stamp, but the latter is game to prove otherwise at ONE Fight Night 14, available live and free for North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.