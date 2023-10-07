ONE Fight Night 15 results: Jonathan Di Bella takes care of business against Danial Williams

Jonathan Di Bella made a successful world title defense of his ONE strawweight world title against the tough challenge from Danial Williams after beating him via unanimous decision in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, October 6.

Di Bella maximized his length against Williams as he found a home for crisp boxing combinations on ‘Mini T’s’ head. The undefeated world champion had more significant moments throughout the fight.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative connected a left kick to the chin of Williams in the final minute of the opening round and a spinning back fist in the fourth round. Di Bella perfectly executed his fight plan of fighting on the outside and utilizing his reach advantage against the challenger.

The Canadian-Italian fighter also employed timely counters to disrupt the forward-pressure approach of the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA athlete. Williams, though, had his own moments during the fight, especially in inflicting damage on Di Bella’s left leg that was caused by his vicious kicks.

However, it was not enough to realize his ultimate dream of becoming a world champion, as he received his second consecutive championship loss in the span of seven months after he previously suffered a third-round TKO loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Di Bella vows to be an active champion in the division by calling out more challengers to face him.

Di Bella improved his ONE Championship record to 2-0 and 12-0 overall, while Williams received his second kickboxing defeat and fourth under the world’s largest martial arts organization.