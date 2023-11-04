ONE Fight Night 16 results: Underdog Rui Botelho scores massive upset over Zhang Peimian with razor-close split decision win

A massive upset was witnessed during the ONE Fight Night 16 card after Rui Botelho eked out a split decision victory against former world title challenger Zhang Peimian in their strawweight kickboxing match inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The fight opened up with heavy leg kicks from both fighters as Zhang moved forward more and targeted Botelho’s body. However, despite the pressure, Botelho was able to sneak in a few good counters with his gooks and knee strikes whenever the Chinese star moved forward toward him.

When the second frame commenced, ‘The Fighting Rooster’ was more aggressive and landed several solid kicks and punches against the Portuguese. Botelho, though, received them very well and avoided significant damage. Both athletes continued to exchange punches inside the pocket, but Zhang had more success in the round by mixing things up and targeting the head and lead leg of Botelho.

With the fight hanging in the balance, the Dinamite Team-affiliated fighter came out of his corner swinging for the fences as he turned the tables around. Botelho forced the Shengli Fight Club representative on his back foot. He initiated the majority of the action and delivered more damage.

Although Zhang finished the fight strong with a barrage of left knee kicks, it was not enough to get him the win. Two of the three judges awarded the close split decision win for Botelho.

Botelho captured his second win under the ONE banner. Peimian, on the other hand, absorbed his second defeat under the promotion and dropped to 3-2.