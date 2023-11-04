ONE Fight Night 16: Who got the $50,000 bonuses?

Another night of non-stop martial arts action went down inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as ONE hosted a card stacked to the brim with 20 of the best athletes across three disciplines: MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

The champion-versus-champion super-fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title served as the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

The entertaining and exciting card lived up to expectations. At the same time, several athletes acquired highlight-reel finishes, and they were rewarded with a hefty performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Here are the $50,000 performance bonus recipients from ONE Fight Night 16, which will be available to watch via replay on Amazon Prime Video to North American fans or the ONE Super App.

#4. Cristina Morales (atomweight kickboxing)

Atomweight kickboxing contender Cristina Morales got her first ONE Championship victory in incredible fashion as she scored a big upset against home crowd favorite Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak via a first-round TKO finish.

It was Morales’ second match under the world’s largest martial arts organization after she received a rude welcome from Anissa Meksen in her promotional debut in September 2021 at ONE: Empower with a second-round TKO defeat.

This upset win and the incredible performance earned the 30-year-old Spanish her first $50,000 bonus.

#3 Ben Tynan (heavyweight MMA)

ONE Championship newcomer Ben Tynan sent a strong message across the whole division by submitting hard-hitting Kang Ji Won inside the third frame. The 29-year-old Canadian dominated the South Korean right from the opening bell as he dragged him down the mat.

With him successfully securing the takedowns, ‘Vanilla Thunder’ worked his way into multiple submission attempts and a ground-and-pound beating of the ‘Mighty Warrior.’ Tynan sustained this dominance for three rounds until he got the arm-triangle choke finish.

The dream debut of the Elevation Fight Team representative didn’t stop there, as Mitch Chilson announced that he was one of the recipients of the $50,000 bonus.

#2 Tye Ruotolo (ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship)

Tye Ruotolo got the job done against debuting superstar Magomed Abdulkadirov in their ONE welterweight submission grappling championship match in the co-main event with a unanimous decision victory.

The Atos athlete initiated the action throughout the one-round, 10-minute match that saw him attempt multiple submission maneuvers against the 32-year-old Russian. However, despite his activity and effort, he was unable to make Abdulkadirov tap.

Despite falling short of a submission win, the 20-year-old American was still able to secure another $50,000 bonus for his historic win that crowned him as the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

#1 Jonathan Haggerty (ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship)

The two-sport world title triumph of Jonathan Haggerty against fierce rival Fabricio Andrade earned him a whopping $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship after he obliterated the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion in their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match in the main event with a second-round knockout.

He was the first fighter in ONE Championship to hand ‘Wonder Boy’ a defeat after he swept all six of his previous MMA assignments. Because of his striking excellence that put the Brazilian to school, the fight was a complete shutdown.

‘The General’s’ record under the world’s largest martial arts organization improved to seven wins and two losses. The Londoner is now open to fighting Andrade in an MMA match for his belt in an attempt to be the second athlete on the roster to win three world titles in three different sports after Stamp went on to achieve that at ONE Fight Night 14.