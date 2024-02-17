ONE Fight Night 19 results: Nauzet Trujillo’s smashing power overcomes tough Liam Nolan in nine-minute war

Nauzet Trujillo scored a massive upset against Liam Nolan in their back-and-forth lightweight Muay Thai showdown inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee boxing Stadium this past Friday, February 16.

However, before the Spanish striking dynamo left the Thai capital with a comfortable unanimous decision, he had to overcome an early onslaught from the British sensation in their three-round scrap at ONE Fight Night 19.

Trujillo started slow, and Nolan capitalized by throwing multiple kicks and punches that wobbled him. To stop ‘Lethal’s’ onslaught, the Fight Club Moi Rui and Susi Team representative disrupted Nolan’s rhythm by grabbing him in the clinch.

Knowing that he was behind after the opening round, Nazuret Trujillo had more urgency out of his corner and landed a perfectly timed step-in right elbow in the first minute of the second stanza that dropped Nolan and made his nose bleed.

The 34-year-old tried to walk down the British star, but due to his toughness, he was able to hold on to see the third and final round.

Both athletes visibly slowed down in the third, and Nolan once again pressured Nauzet Trujillo, but he retaliated with punches and kicks.

With a lead on the judges’ scorecards, Trujillo cruised to victory in the third round, secured his first victory in ONE Championship, and gave Nolan his fourth defeat in the promotion, who now sports an even 4-4 record.

Trujillo also bounced back from his previous defeat to Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

ONE Fight Night 19 will be headlined by a massive world title clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo. Catch all the action at watch.onefc.com.

Official result: Nauzet Trujillo defeats Liam Nolan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)