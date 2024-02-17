ONE Fight Night 19 results: Saemapetch Fairtex avenge loss to Mohamed Younes Rabah with first-round TKO finish

It was sweet revenge for Saemapetch Fairtex after beating Mohamed Younes Rabah in their rematch in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 19 this past weekend with a first-round TKO stoppage victory.

The number four-rated bantamweight contender made quick work of his Algerian foe and never wasted time by landing a lethal left-hand punch to daze him and eventually sitting him down in the first 40 seconds of the match.

Unlike the first meeting, the 29-year-old Thai made no mistake this time as he swarmed Rabah with another one-two punch combination to send him back down the canvas. Moments later, he officially wrapped up the win with a third knockdown.

This victory sent the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd into a frenzy, and even their head-to-head record to one apiece. Additionally, Saemapetch retained his place in the top five rankings of the bantamweight division.

The Fairtex Training Center representative improved his record under the world’s largest martial arts organization to nine wins against five losses while giving ‘The Buraq’ his first defeat in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 19 will be headlined by a massive world title clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo. Catch all the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Official result: Saemapetch Fairtex defeats Mohamed Youne Rabah via first-round TKO (Muay Thai bantamweight).