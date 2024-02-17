ONE Fight Night 19: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

Another stacked and entertaining card was witnessed by fans inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the event was headlined by the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo.

The card featured nine bouts across different sports: MMA and Muay Thai which saw five finishes. But who among these world-class fighters secured an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong?

#4. Thongpoon PK Saenchai (strawweight Muay Thai)

The unbeaten streak of strawweight Muay Thai fighter Thongpoon PK Saenchai in ONE Championship continues after he rudely welcomed promotional newcomer Timur Chuikov in the opening bout of the card with a first-round TKO finish. The 26-year-old Thai star delivered on his promise to get a stoppage win. Thongpoon started off strong with the pressure, which forced his Kyrgyz opponent to fight on his backfoot.

This approach from the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym fighter paid off as he found Chuikov’s chin with a powerful right-hand punch that sent him crashing down to the canvas. The Tiger Muay Thai promotional debutant failed to recover on time, and Thongpoon closed out the show with two more knockdowns.

#3. Martyna Kierczynska (strawweight Muay Thai)

It was a dream ONE Championship debut for Martyna Kierczynska after she scored a TKO finish against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in their strawweight Muay Thai fight. The Polish took a massive risk by accepting this match on a few days’ notice to replace Dayane Cardoso as Wondergirl’s opponent, and it paid off big time.

Kierczynska wasted no time and displayed her aggressive style by peppering the home bet with powerful combinations. Kierczynska’s damage was visibly seen on Wondergirl’s face after making her head the primary target. The 21-year-old phenom officially ended the match in the second round after Wondergirl failed to fire back at the 1:24 mark.

#2. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Seamapetch made quick work of rival Mohamed Younes Rabah as he scored a revenge victory during their bantamweight Muay Thai fight in the co-main event of the card, where he defeated the Algerian by first-round TKO. The Thai star wasted no time, found Rabah’s head, and landed a left-hand punch to knock him down.

The 26-year-old Algerian failed to recover quickly, and Saemapetch poured in more combinations until he tallied two more knockdowns to officially end the match. This win kept his place in the top five rankings of the division and bagged him an additional $50,000 in his bank account.

#1. Jonathan Haggerty (ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship)

Jonathan Haggerty turned back the challenge of Felipe Lobo in the main attraction of the card as he stopped him in the third round of their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight and remained as the division’s undisputed king. ‘The General’ fought back from the first-round knockdown he suffered from Lobo’s punches to his body.

With his grit and championship experience, Haggerty returned the favor and sent Lobo crashing down the mat in the second round before wrapping up the bout with a beautiful punch to the face, which damaged the Brazilian significantly and forced the referee to call the conclusion of the match. This is Haggerty’s third consecutive performance bonus.