Filipino MMA standout Carlo Bumina-ang faced the South Korean contender Song Min Jong in an exciting bantamweight MMA scrap inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the ONE Fight Night 28 card, which went down on Friday evening.

Bumina-ang was looking to bounce back from his previous setback and collect his sixth win under the ONE banner. But Song wants to add him to his growing list of victims.

See the blow-by-blow action from this bantamweight MMA bout.

Round 1: Bumina-ang opened with a leg kick and he was reciprocated with the same strike from Song. That leg kick from the South Korean fighter seemed to have pushed a button that made the Filipino go berserk.

Bumina-ang unloaded the heavy artillery against Song and just went crazy with his powerful strikes, set up by nasty knees to the head of this grounded opponent. That eventually overwhelmed Song to secure the first-round TKO win.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Song Min Jong official result

Carlo Bumina-ang returned to the win column in astonishing fashion when he defeated South Korean contender Song Min Jong in their bantamweight MMA fight on Friday evening, during the ONE Fight Night 28 card in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Team Lakay representative flexed his striking prowess and was all over Song until he succumbed to the ground. This prompted Herb Dean to call a stoppage in Bumina-ang's favor after just 53 seconds in the opening round.

This was the 30-year-old's sixth triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization and improved his finish rate to 83%.

