ONE Fight Night 30 results: Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Asa Ten Pow

In one of the most anticipated fights of ONE Fight Night 30, Muay Thai standouts Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Asa Ten Pow stepped into the spotlight for a scrap inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ walked into the bout with an impressive 10-1 record under the ONE banner and back-to-back wins in his last two outings. Meanwhile, Asa Ten Pow stepped into the ring, determined to bounce back after suffering an especially brutal second-round knockout loss against former ONE world champion John Lineker at ONE 168: Denver.

Round 1: Both fighters start things off trading leg kicks. As Seksan uncorks a kick to the body, Ten Pow catches it and looks to land a big right hand. Seksan fires right back near the ropes. Ten Pow catches another kick from Seksan and fires a knee up the middle that takes the Thai off his feet, though it’s not ruled a knockdown. Ten Pow goes low with a kick and Seksan returns fire with a thudding kick to the body.

Ten Pow is finding success with the calf kicks and connects with a spinning back kick to the midsection. Both fighters are letting their fists fly as we approach 30 seconds left in the round. Seksan throws a body kick and eats a vicious straight right that puts the Thai on the mat with only seconds to go in the round. Seksan answers the referee’s count and survives a last-second onslaught from Ten Pow to make it out of the round.

Round 2: Ten Pow comes out firing right out of the gate, but Seksan tries to put on the pressure. Ten Pow throws a spinning elbow that narrowly misses the mark. Seksan gets dumped on the mat near the corner. He pops up and goes on the attack, but Seksan eats a left hook against the ropes that puts him down for the second time in the fight.

Seksan once again answers the count, but eats another nasty left followed by a one-two from Ten Pow. Seksan is doing everything he can to stay in the fight, but he can’t quite cover the distance. Ten Pow lands a stinging calf kick. Seksan rips to the body in response. Seksan goes back to the body, and the round closes with Ten Pow landing another calf kick.

Round 3: Seksan eats another combination early in the third and appears to be on wobbly legs. Ten Pow unleashes a bevy of strikes against the ropes and finally sends Seksan crashing to the canvas for the third and final time with a booming right hand mere seconds into the final round.

ONE Fight Night 30 - Seksan vs. Asa Ten Pow Official Result

Asa Ten Pow climbs back into the win column in a most impressive fashion and improves his record under the ONE banner to 3-2 with a 100% finish rate. For ‘The Man Who Yields To No One,’ it’s just his second loss inside the Circle.

Official Result: Seksan defeated Asa Ten Pow via TKO (right hook) at 0:37 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 142lbs)

