ONE Fight Night 30 results: Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Asa Ten Pow

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:34 GMT
In one of the most anticipated fights of ONE Fight Night 30, Muay Thai standouts Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Asa Ten Pow stepped into the spotlight for a scrap inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ walked into the bout with an impressive 10-1 record under the ONE banner and back-to-back wins in his last two outings. Meanwhile, Asa Ten Pow stepped into the ring, determined to bounce back after suffering an especially brutal second-round knockout loss against former ONE world champion John Lineker at ONE 168: Denver.

Round 1: Both fighters start things off trading leg kicks. As Seksan uncorks a kick to the body, Ten Pow catches it and looks to land a big right hand. Seksan fires right back near the ropes. Ten Pow catches another kick from Seksan and fires a knee up the middle that takes the Thai off his feet, though it’s not ruled a knockdown. Ten Pow goes low with a kick and Seksan returns fire with a thudding kick to the body.

Ten Pow is finding success with the calf kicks and connects with a spinning back kick to the midsection. Both fighters are letting their fists fly as we approach 30 seconds left in the round. Seksan throws a body kick and eats a vicious straight right that puts the Thai on the mat with only seconds to go in the round. Seksan answers the referee’s count and survives a last-second onslaught from Ten Pow to make it out of the round.

Round 2: Ten Pow comes out firing right out of the gate, but Seksan tries to put on the pressure. Ten Pow throws a spinning elbow that narrowly misses the mark. Seksan gets dumped on the mat near the corner. He pops up and goes on the attack, but Seksan eats a left hook against the ropes that puts him down for the second time in the fight.

Seksan once again answers the count, but eats another nasty left followed by a one-two from Ten Pow. Seksan is doing everything he can to stay in the fight, but he can’t quite cover the distance. Ten Pow lands a stinging calf kick. Seksan rips to the body in response. Seksan goes back to the body, and the round closes with Ten Pow landing another calf kick.

Round 3: Seksan eats another combination early in the third and appears to be on wobbly legs. Ten Pow unleashes a bevy of strikes against the ropes and finally sends Seksan crashing to the canvas for the third and final time with a booming right hand mere seconds into the final round.

ONE Fight Night 30 - Seksan vs. Asa Ten Pow Official Result

Asa Ten Pow climbs back into the win column in a most impressive fashion and improves his record under the ONE banner to 3-2 with a 100% finish rate. For ‘The Man Who Yields To No One,’ it’s just his second loss inside the Circle.

Official Result: Seksan defeated Asa Ten Pow via TKO (right hook) at 0:37 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 142lbs)

