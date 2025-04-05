ONE Fight Night 30 results: Shanzar Zakirov vs. Bokang Masunyane

Number five-rated flyweight MMA contender Shanzar Zakirov locked horns with number three-ranked strawweight MMA contender Bokang Masunyane in a flyweight MMA scrap on Friday evening, as part of ONE Fight Night 30 that took place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zakirov looked to keep his record in ONE Championship intact and notch his sixth straight victory, while Masunyane aimed to make a splash in the division and bounce back from his previous defeat.

See the blow-by-blow action from this thrilling flyweight MMA showdown.

Round 1: Zakirov attempted a solid kick in the opening sequence of the match, but Masunyane blocked it. Masunyane looks light on his feet and moves very well inside and out against Zakirov. A solid left straight punch from Zakirov in the first minute of the match almost sat down Masunyane.

Masunyane stuck to his boxing, while Zakirov continued his attack with a variety of kicks. Masunyane took down Zakirov momentarily, but Zakirov immediately went back to his feet. More kicks were thrown by Zakirov against Masunyane as the fight continued.

A fine boxing combination was landed by Zakirov in the striking exchanges that snapped the head of Masunyane. Then, Zakirov attempted a takedown, but Masunyane defended well. The Uzbek utilized his position of being behind Masunyane by landing knee strikes before letting it go and firing more punches at the South African contender.

Round 2: Zakirov opened the round with a leg kick, but Masunyane answered with a solid punch to retaliate. Masunyane tried to pressure Zakirov by moving forward but was met with a flying knee strike by Zakirov in the opening minute of the second frame.

Zakirov started to fully utilize his massive reach advantage against Masunyane by picking him apart from range with stinging punches. Masunyane retaliated with leg kicks on the lead leg of Zakirov.

Zakirov attempted a takedown in the last two minutes of the round, but it was once again stopped by Masunyane. A minute left in the second round, both fighters seemed to be gassing out, and Zakirov forced a clinch battle against the neutral corner.

The round ended with body punches landing by Zakirov and Masunyane targeting the calf of Zakirov, and a flying knee strike of his own, and on top of Zakirov.

Round 3: More kicks and punches are being thrown by Zakirov but Masunyane's leg kicks are inflicting more damage. With confidence building, Masunyane started to light up the visibly tired Zakirov with kicks and punches.

Masunyane attempted a single-leg takedown but was defended well by Zakirov as the two went back to the center of the ring for more striking exchanges. Sloppy punches were exchanged halfway into the match, before Zakirov initiated a clinch battle on the ropes.

Seconds later, Zakirov finally secured a takedown against Masunyane and started to rain down the ground and pound on Masunyane using punches and elbows.

A scramble later, Zakirov found himself at the back of Masunyane with the body triangle and unleashed a flurry of punishing elbow strikes to end the grueling three-round battle.

ONE Fight Night 30 - Shanzar Zakirov vs. Bokang Masunyane official result

Shanar Zakirov defended his place in the top 5 rankings of the flyweight MMA division after beating Bokang Masunyane via unanimous decision from their back-and-forth battle on Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 30, which took place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 21-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan maximized his reach and height advantage over 'Little Giant' to put up an incredible, well-rounded performance and extend his win streak to six under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Shanzar Zakirov defeated Bokang Masunyane via unanimous decision in their flyweight MMA match.

