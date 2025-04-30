ONE Fight Night 31: Dante Leon says rubber match with Tye Ruotolo pits 'two of the best grapplers in the world'

Canadian Brazilian jiu-jisu savant Dante Leon not only sees his upcoming championship battle with reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo as their trilogy bout, but also a showdown between two of the best submission artists in the world today. Leon proclaimed this during his pre-fight interview with Cageside Press and stated that he expects Ruotolo to bring his A-game in their bout:

"You're going to see two people, if he shows up ready - you're going to see to of the best grapplers in the world."

Watch Dante Leon's interview here:

Leon and Ruotolo have previously split their first two meetings, with the former winning the decision in 2020, while the latter got his revenge in 2021 with a submission win.

Now, both athletes are eager to break the tie in their head-to-head score and come out victorious for the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Dante Leon says Tye Ruotolo is very strong and explosive ahead of their third fight at ONE Fight Night 31

The 29-year-old BJJ black belter praised Ruotolo for his incredible strength and athleticism, as he showcased during their first two meetings.

These unique attributes by the 22-year-old phenom have made it difficult for Dante Leon to find a training partner that could simulate the things that Ruotolo could bring into a fight, and he revealed this during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"You kinda have to piece it together. When you think about somebody like Tye, it's hard to find somebody who has that. You could find somebody who has really good D'Arces, but then they're usually gonna be a tall, lanky type of grappler, and that's not really what Tye is, even though he is taller in length here. He's not necessarily a huge guy. He has plenty long arms. He has quite a wingspan on him, but he's very athletic. He's very strong. He's very explosive."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

