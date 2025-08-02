  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ONE Fight Night 34 results: Elbek Alyshov stuns Jeremy Pacatiw to win by arm triangle

ONE Fight Night 34 results: Elbek Alyshov stuns Jeremy Pacatiw to win by arm triangle

By Atilano Diaz
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:04 GMT
Elbek Alyshov (Image by ONE Championship)
Elbek Alyshov (Image by ONE Championship)
Ad

ONE Championship returned to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, August 2 for ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

No.5-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Juggernaut’ Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines took on promotional newcomer Elbek Alyshov of Azerbaijan in a three-round contest.

Check out the round-by-round recap.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ROUND 1: Alyshov shoots and gets the takedown. Alyshov throws some knees to the head from side mount. Alyshov gets a guillotine and is cranking on Pacatiw’s neck. Alyshov continues to grind away from top control. Alyshov’s top pressure is so intense. Pacatiw is having difficulty improving his position, showing the vast difference in their grappling abilities.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ROUND 2: Alyshov shoots straight and lands in the clinch. Pacatiw is doing his best to keep this fight standing but Alyshov is relentless with his grappling. Alyshov goes for a hip throw, and then took Pacatiw straight into an arm triangle choke. It’s deep. Pacatiw has no choice but to tap out.

RESULT: Elbek Alyshov defeats Jeremy Pacatiw via submission (arm triangle) at 1:17 of round two (MMA – Bantamweight)

With the win, Alyshov announces his arrival to the world’s largest martial arts organization by taking out the no.5-ranked contender in a stacked bantamweight division. However, it should be noted that Alyshov missed weight for this fight, and the fight was negotiated at a catchweight of 148.5 lbs.

Ad

Alyshov was also ineligible to win the US$50,000 bonus because of this, despite the finish of Pacatiw.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on ONE Fight Night 34.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Atilano Diaz
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications