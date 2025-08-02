ONE Fight Night 34 results: Elbek Alyshov stuns Jeremy Pacatiw to win by arm triangle

View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Championship returned to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, August 2 for ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.No.5-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Juggernaut’ Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines took on promotional newcomer Elbek Alyshov of Azerbaijan in a three-round contest.Check out the round-by-round recap.ROUND 1: Alyshov shoots and gets the takedown. Alyshov throws some knees to the head from side mount. Alyshov gets a guillotine and is cranking on Pacatiw’s neck. Alyshov continues to grind away from top control. Alyshov’s top pressure is so intense. Pacatiw is having difficulty improving his position, showing the vast difference in their grappling abilities.ROUND 2: Alyshov shoots straight and lands in the clinch. Pacatiw is doing his best to keep this fight standing but Alyshov is relentless with his grappling. Alyshov goes for a hip throw, and then took Pacatiw straight into an arm triangle choke. It’s deep. Pacatiw has no choice but to tap out.RESULT: Elbek Alyshov defeats Jeremy Pacatiw via submission (arm triangle) at 1:17 of round two (MMA – Bantamweight)With the win, Alyshov announces his arrival to the world’s largest martial arts organization by taking out the no.5-ranked contender in a stacked bantamweight division. However, it should be noted that Alyshov missed weight for this fight, and the fight was negotiated at a catchweight of 148.5 lbs.Alyshov was also ineligible to win the US$50,000 bonus because of this, despite the finish of Pacatiw.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on ONE Fight Night 34.