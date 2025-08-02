ONE Fight Night 34 results: Kirill Grishenko shuts down Ben Tynan to sully Canadian’s undefeated record

Canadian heavyweight MMA star ‘Vanilla Thunder’ Ben Tynan is back and ready to face off against dangerous Belarusian Kirill Grishenko in a three-round contest. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Championship returned to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, August 2 for ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.ROUND 1: Tynan in the jorts clearly looking for the shot. Tynan lands a rear body kick and a high kick to the head. Grishenko is wary of closing the distance in fear of getting taken down. Grishenko hasn’t done much. Grishenko cornered Tynan, but the Canadian came up top with a right hook. Tynan fails another takedown attempt. Grishenko continues to stalk but is unable to mount any significant offense. Round ends.ROUND 2: Grishenko lands a straight right hand down the middle to open up the action. Tynan goes for the shot and gets the clinch near the corner. Grishenko, a Greco-Roman wrestler, now has Tynan pinned against the corner, trying to take the Canadian down. Grishenko just grinding away against the ropes. Not a lot of action in round two, but the fighters are absolutely exhausted from all the grappling.ROUND 3: Tynan looking to throw hands to start the final round. Tynan fakes the shot, then throws a wild overhand left that just misses the mark. Grishenko corners Tynan and lands a right hook, Tynan scurries away. Referee Olivier Coste warns the fighters to bring more action. Grishenko back in the corner now, pounding away with dirty boxing. “You gotta go right now!” heard from Tynan’s corner, a little sense of urgency as time winds down. Round over.RESULT: Kirill Grishenko defeats Ben Tynan via unanimous decision (MMA – Heavyweight)In the end, it was Grishenko’s takedown defense and better overall striking that resulted in his victory. It was the first loss of Tynan’s career.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on ONE Fight Night 34.