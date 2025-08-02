Lightweight Muay Thai strikers Youssef Assouik and Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong exchanged heavy leather in their three-round showdown at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.Here's a blow-by-blow of the pulsating action inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 1.ROUND 1: Rungrawee sizes up Assouik with a chopping leg kick. He changes level with a roundhouse but misses his target.Assouik bridges the gap and lands back-to-back elbows from the clinch. The 6-foot-3 tower sneaks in two knees to the body before the referee breaks the clinch.'Legatron' catches Assouik's front kick attempt and counters with another leg kick. Assouik initiates another clinch but eats a right elbow from the Thai.ROUND 2: A clinch battle ensues, with both fighters delivering spear-like knees to the mid-section. Assouik connects with a right elbow after the break but misses the follow-up spinning body kick.Rungrawee retreats and counters with a clean left-hand laser. Assouik tries to find a home for his head kick, but the Thai veteran keeps his guard up. Rungrawee finishes the round strong with more knees to the body from the clinch.ROUND 3: Assouik continues to push forward and cuts off Rungrawee near the ring ropes. 'Legatron' circles around and continues his lower-body kicking assault.Rungrawee uses effective feints to get a right hand past Assouil's guard.Assouik responds by tagging Rungrawee with a gorgeous one-two. Rungrawee clinches and connects on more knees to the body.RESULT: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong defeats Youssef Assouik via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - lightweight) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Rungrawee?Rungrawee weathered Assouik's late surge and did enough to secure the W. The 29-year-old veteran secured his sixth win in the promotion and continues to be a mainstay in the 170-pound striking division. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe may need to string a few more victories to challenge reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.A match-up against former world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee would be a good gauge to see if 'Legatron' is ready for 26 pounds of gold. A rematch with George Jarvis could also be in the cards for him.