ONE Fight Night 34 results: Shamil Gasanov evens the score with Garry Tonon in action-packed rematch

Fans inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium witnessed an incredible clash between Dagestani powerhouse Shamil Gasanov and BJJ ace Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1.Check out the blow-by-blow of this intense featherweight MMA rematch:ROUND 1: Tonon charges in and lands an overhand right. But Gasanov times it beautifully and counters with a double leg takedown. &quot;The Lion Killer&quot; gets back on his feet quickly and initiates a clinch battle.&quot;The Cobra&quot; starts to let his hands go and lands a well-timed two-punch combination. Tonon changes levels and attempts a whizzer takedown, but Gasanov sprawls beautifully to keep it on the feet.The American continues to push forward and pressures Gasanov near the ring ropes. The Russian turns the tables but gets caught off guard after Tonon jumps in for a flying leg attack. Gasanov defends well before the end of round 1.ROUND 2: Tonon connects with a body kick and dives for an unsuccessful takedown attempt. Gasanov retaliates with leg kicks.The American tries to land jabs on Gasanov's guard, but the Russian keeps tagging him with straight right hands. &quot;The Cobra&quot; lands big with a shin to Tonon's face.Tonon delivers a sneaky knee to the body from the clinch before breaking away.ROUND 3: Tonon shoots in for a single leg, but Gasanov rebuffs. &quot;The Lion Killer&quot; catches Gasanov's kick, takes him down, and transitions to a beautiful back take.The American works from the back, but Gasanov is defending the grips well. Gasanov stands up to alleviate the pressure and escapes the body triangle. We're back to striking.Tonon lands an overhand right and shoots for another single-leg takedown. He gets Gasanov's back again with under a minute and a half left. &quot;The Lion Killer&quot; is peeling the hands and looking for the face crank.Gasanov protects his neck but absorbs some heavy ground and pound. Tonon transitions to half-guard before the final buzzer sounds.RESULT: Shamil Gasanov defeats Garry Tonon via unanimous decision (MMA - featherweight) What's next for Shamil Gasanov?With the victory, Shamil Gasanov defended his No. 3 spot in the bantamweight MMA rankings and avenged an earlier loss to Garry Tonon in the process. &quot;The Cobra&quot; upped his record to 19-1 and also extended his active winning streak to five. Given the incredible run he's had against elite competition, it's hard to deny Gasanov's claim as next in line for a world title shot in the 155-pound division.But if a title shot against featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai is not on the cards yet, Gasanov should pose an intriguing match-up no.1 ranked contender, Akbar Abdullaev, in a possible world title eliminator.