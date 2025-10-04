ONE Fight Night 36 Post-Fight Breakdown: Fabricio Andrey electrifies Vs Eduardo Granzotto, gets sweet revenge

Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Fabricio 'Hokage' Andrey has been itching to get his hands on tormentor Eduardo 'Dudu' Granzotto and get his revenge.When the moment for redemption finally came at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, the 25-year-old unleashed his entire arsenal and made sure he's not going to be denied this time.'Dudu' shocked the world when he came in as a massive underdog and vanquished 'Hokage' via points in the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.Needless to say, Andrey took that loss personally. The Brazilian compatriots renewed their rivalry in an explosive featherweight submission grappling showdown on ONE Championship's global stage on October 3.This time, there were no gi grips to slow the pace. The electric Andrey fought on his natural domain, uncorking his animalistic instincts once the match started.'Hokage' was on a mission, relentlessly charging with the feverish gusto of a man seeking vindication. He pressed forward, initiated scrambles, and showcased the aggressive style that made him an absolute fan-favorite.His top game was suffocating, and his seamless transitions cut like butter. Granzotto defended admirably, but the Alliance affiliate's pressure was unrelenting.Halfway through the match, 'Hokage' reminded everyone why he's the most entertaining showman in grappling.Out of nowhere, the 25-year-old sensation launched into a flying armbar attempt, showcasing his unparalleled creativity.As they crashed into the ring ropes, Andrey adjusted mid-flight and switched to a belly-down armbar.It appeared Granzotto had nowhere to go. Victory seemed inevitable for Andrey. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOfficial result: Fabricio Andrey defeats Eduardo Granzotto via unanimous decisionAfter escaping the submission attempt, Eduardo Granzotto showed no quit in him as time trickled down. He refused to surrender and gave it his all to prove his first win wasn't a fluke.The 22-year-old CheckMat representative launched one final desperation attack in the dying seconds.'Dudu' cinched in his own flying armbar attempt, catching 'Hokage' off guard. But Andrey's defense is just as bulletproof as his offense. The Brazilian shook his head, making it clear he wasn't in trouble.Time expired, and the redemption is now complete.Now 2-0 in the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Hokage' is out for greater challenges.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.