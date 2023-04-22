ONE Fight Night 9 results: Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa

Bokang Masunyane took a page out of Jarred Brooks’ book and rag-dolled Hiroba Minowa in their pivotal strawweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 9 on Friday.

The world title eliminator at 125 pounds took place inside “The Mecca of Muay Thai” Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Bokang, who hails from Johannesburg, South Africa, chained his takedowns perfectly for the full 15 minutes and crushed the Japanese sensation with some vicious ground and pound.

Official result: Bokang Masunyane defeats Hiroba Minowa via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

The 28-year-old set the tone with his aggressive boxing style, making the No.3 ranked strawweight eat leather with his fast hands.

After a brief injury timeout for Minowa due to an inadvertent groin shot, the Coach Quan University product shot from a distance and completed a double-leg takedown.

From there, Bokang delivered massive punishment on the ground, including heavy knees to the head from the north-south position, which is legal under ONE Championship’s Global Mixed Martial Arts ruleset.

‘Little Giant’, who packs a ton of power in his diminutive frame, took Minowa for another ride with a vicious slam in round 2.

The 24-year-old Japanese star did his best to get his offense going on the feet, but the relentless Bokang was in his face like he owed him money.

Fed up with the constant takedowns, Minowa clamped on what appeared to be a tight standing guillotine choke.

The calm and composed South African slowly popped his head out and continued his assault from full guard.

Round 3 was pretty much the same, with Bokang negating Minowa’s attacks by forcing him to fight off his back.

The crushing pressure eventually took its toll, and the 28-year-old walked away with a convincing statement victory.

‘Little Giant’ improved his record to 3-1 inside the circle, with his only setback coming at the hands of divisional king Jarred Brooks.

Poll : 0 votes