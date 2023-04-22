ONE Fight Night 9 results: Han Zi Hao vs Asa Ten Pow

Asa Ten Pow weathered adversity and came out victorious in his catchweight Muay Thai firefight with Han Zi Hao. The battle took place at ONE Fight Night 9 on Friday, April 21 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After getting dropped by his heavy-handed opponent in round 2, ‘The American Ninja’ came back with a vengeance with an epic comeback KO in round 3.

Official result: Asa Ten Pow defeats Han Zi Hao via TKO at 0:52 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight of 149.5 pounds)

Ten Pow methodically won the first round with his masterful distance management, switching between leg and body kicks to hamper his Chinese foe’s movement. He continued the assault in the next canto and got through Han’s defenses with a picture-perfect one-two.

Knowing he was behind, Han picked up the pace and displayed his brilliant counterpunching. The 27-year-old dipped and caught the American with a left hand straight down the pipe that floored Ten Pow.

That knockdown awakened something inside the Florida Kickboxing Academy standout, as he bloodied up Han with a barrage of strikes. The pair of gunslingers exchanged heat to close out the round, much to the delight of fans inside the fabled arena. Ten Pow, though, got the better of the exchanges with his whirling dervish of attacks.

The 33-year-old was a man possessed in the third round, as he threw everything but the kitchen sink at Han. After connecting with his textbook jab, the American loaded up with a crushing right hand to shake Han’s equilibrium.

What followed next was a merciless punch flurry near the ring ropes. The referee saw enough and called off the bout, despite Han’s protests.

The win marked Ten Pow’s first victory in ONE Championship after dropping his Circle debut against Mehdi Zatout last year.

