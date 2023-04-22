ONE Fight Night 9 results: Meng Bo vs Dayane Cardoso

ONE women’s strawweight contender Meng Bo strengthened her case for a world title shot on Friday, outclassing the tough Dayane Cardoso at ONE Fight Night 9 on Friday, April 21 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After a back-and-forth three-round affair, Meng’s top control on the ground and significant strikes on the feet got her the nod in the judges’ scorecards.

Official result: Meng Bo defeats Dayane Cardoso via unanimous decision (MMA – women’s strawweight)

It was a battle of attrition early on, as the pair of trigger-happy strikers surprisingly figured in a grappling war.

The Brazilian pushed the pace and backed Meng near the ring ropes, but the 27-year-old wasn’t having any of it and repelled her attempts with her much-improved grappling defense.

Unable to take the fight to the ground, Cardoso pivoted and let her hands go. ‘Day Monster’, however, quickly found out just how powerful Meng’s punches truly are.

The Sunkin International Fight Club affiliate picked up her rhythm in the ensuing rounds and was picking Cardoso apart on the feet.

Cardoso finally secured a takedown in the second round, only for Meng to reverse the position and deliver some heavy ground and pound.

Meng Bo even showcased her evolving jiu-jitsu game, as she performed a beautiful back-take escape in round 3 straight to full guard. She used that momentum to close out the fight on a high note.

Shortly after getting her hand raised, Meng called for a world title shot against the division’s queen Xiong Jing Nan:

“Please boss [Chatri Sityodtong], give me a world title fight. I’m ready!”

