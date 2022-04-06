Watch: Gustavo Balart could be a Pillow Fight Championship contender

ONE Championship's Gustavo Balart recently took time out of MMA to try his hand at pillow fighting. It seems he didn't do too badly in his first bout in the Pillow Fighting Championship.

Check out the clip of Balart pillow fighting below:

In the video clip, Balart shows a speed advantage over his opponent, dashing in and out of range. The Cuban is seen leaping at his target with the pillow when the opportunity presents itself. Balart opened the match with a spinning pillow attack which was narrowly avoided by his opponent.

Judging by his caption (translated to English) for the clip, he enjoyed the night:

"A fun and entertaining night."

The Pillow Fighting Championship stated:

"This match featuring ["El Gladiador" Gustavo Balart] was legendary."

Before his foray into MMA in ONE Championship, Balart was a gold medal wrestler in the Pan American Games. He is looking to have a bout in ONE in 2022 and is calling out the top contenders.

Gustavo Balart calling out his next opponent

In his most recent fight in ONE Championship, Gustavo Balart earned a decision victory over Ryuto Sawada. For his potential next fight, he has called out American wrestler Jarred Brooks.

Brooks made his debut in ONE in 2021 and, after two consecutive victories, he is ranked No.2 in the promotion's strawweight division. In an interview with ONE Championship, Balart stated that the American is who he wants to fight next:

“He's a great fighter. I've seen him fight on several occasions since he was in the UFC. He comes very inspired, but I think he's an opponent that I'm going to have to fight soon. He's doing things very well. He's coming off two good fights in the division. He's an opponent that I have to face, sooner or later.”

He also added his focus is on the title and that the opponent doesn't really matter:

"I have no specific opponents but the belt. I only care about the title, not the name of the person who has it."

At the top of the strawweight division is a clear and strong top three. Reigning champion Joshua Pacio has defended his title three times. American Jarred Brooks will face South Africa's top-ranked Bokang Masunyane on April 22 at ONE Reloaded, with the winner going on to face Pacio.

