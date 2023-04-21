Muay Thai phenom Paidang Kiatsongrit ousted his rival Batman Or Atchariya in their flyweight match-up in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 13.

After knocking down his rival twice in the opening canto, the 23-year-old slugger cruised to a unanimous decision victory inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Paidang showed he meant business as soon as the bell rang, landing a crushing left hand to stagger his opponent.

That hard shot set the tone for the rest of the fight, as he shattered the Kiatphet Gym product’s defenses over and over again with his crisp boxing.

With under a minute left in the round, Paidang unleashed a laser of a left hand that dropped his opponent near the ring ropes.

While Batman was quick to recover from the standing count, he was visibly on wobbly legs after that direct hit.

The aggressive Paidang scored another knockdown, as he engaged his hurt foe in the clinch and floored him with a vicious right hook this time around.

Batman, though, showed his heart by weathering the storm and making it to the next round.

The 28-year-old seemed to have regained his bearings after the break and was scoring with body kicks from the outside.

He fought his way back into the contest with sheer volume and intensity, while Paidang was content on throwing counters.

Knowing they were likely even after the first two rounds, Batman laid it all on the line in the third.

Paidang, however, was simply the better fighter and was landing the harder shots, slowing the fight down in the clinch.

His mastery in closed quarters earned him victory in the judges’ eyes.

With the win, Paidang snapped Batman’s three-fight winning streak and improved his record to 97-26-2.

ONE Friday Fights 13 full results

Here are the full results of ONE Friday Fights 13:

Paidang Kiatsongrit defeats Batman Or Atchariya via unanimous decision (flyweight Muay Thai)

Noelisson Silva defeats Surachai Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (catchweight Muay Thai - 126 lbs)

Thongpoon PK Saenchai defeats Petmongkol Soonkelahuaitom via knockout at 0:20 of round one (catchweight Muay Thai - 118 lbs)

Petsaenkom Yaicheyseafood defeats Thuanthong Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (catchweight Muay Thai – 132 lbs)

Natalia “Karelian Lynx” Diachkova defeats Dokmaipa Fairtex via knockout at 1:41 of round one (strawweight Muay Thai)

Aliff Sor Dechapan defeats Rittidet Kiatsongrit via TKO at 0:46 of round two (catchweight Muay Thai – 199 lbs)

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon defeats “Muay Thai Boy” Zhang Chenglong via knockout at 1:33 of round two (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Nico “King of the North” Carrillo defeats Furkan Karabag via TKO at 2:30 of round three (featherweight Muay Thai)

Hercules Wor Chakrawut defeats Aslanbek Zikreev via split decision (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Dedduanglek Tded99 defeats Shakhriyor Jurayev via unanimous decision (flyweight Muay Thai)

Enkh Orgil defeats Adonis Sevilleno via unanimous decision (catchweight MMA – 145 lbs)

Carlos Alvarez defeats Reza Abasi via TKO at 3:50 of round two (featherweight MMA)

Poll : 0 votes