ONE Friday Fights 14 recap: Gingsanglek knocks out Chorfah in stunning fashion

ONE Friday Fights 14 continued ONE Championship’s tradition of putting on the best martial arts action every week in Bangkok, and its main event more than delivered on its bill.

Gingsanglek Tor Laksong proved to be a fitting show closer when he finished off Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi with a couple of soul-crushing head kicks that sent the crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium into a state of utter disbelief.

The 22-year-old was already firing on all cylinders the moment the match started. Gingsanglek had no problem breaking through his opponent’s guard and repeatedly tagged Chorfah with some vicious overhands and left straights.

By the time the second round started, it seemed that the match was all but decided.

Gingsanglek continued his attack and clocked Chorfah with two consecutive roundhouse kicks that quickly sent the 29-year-old to the canvas.

With Chorfah unable to get back up, the referee decided to call a stop to the 132-pound catchweight Muay Thai match 13 seconds into the second round.

The win was the 41st in Gingsanglek’s professional career and it subsequently pushed his professional record to a solid 41-9-2.

“I feel really good, this is what I aimed for, this is one of my goals, and I did it,” said Gingsanglek after the fight.

ONE Friday Fights 14 full results

Here are the full results for ONE Friday Fights 14:

Gingsanglek Tor Laksong defeats Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi via KO at 0:13 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 132 lbs)

Khunsueklek Boomdeksean defeats Koko Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang defeats Xavier Gonzalez via majority decision (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Saenphon Sor Sommai defeats Yodkompatak Sinbimuaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 147 lbs)

Numsurin Chor Ketwina defeats Yodsila Chor Haapayak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 117 lbs)

Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew defeats Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 113 lbs)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Sean Clancy via TKO at 2:22 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 142 lbs)

Fariya Aminipour defeats Ferrari Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 149 lbs)

Chalarm Paranchai defeats Mohammad Sadeghi via majority decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 136 lbs)

Lisa Brierley defeats Francisca Vera via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 112 lbs)

Dave Bangguigui defeats Marcus Paulo Amaral via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

Jalill Barnes defeats Doraemon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

