ONE Friday Fights 15 recap: Nakrob vs Ploywitthaya

Nakrob Fairtex lived up to his iconic gym’s name, beating Ploywitthaya Chor Wimolsin after three action-packed rounds in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 15 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The 24-year-old striking savant let his hands go early, setting the tone with a three-punch combo finished off by a thudding leg kick. Ploywitthaya, who clearly wanted to fight in close quarters, had a hard time closing the distance due to Nakrob’s pesky push kicks from afar.

After exchanging knees to close out round 1, both fighters picked up the action in the next canto. However, it was Nakrob’s power shots that continued to sneak past his compatriot’s defenses.

With a minute left in the penultimate round, Nakrob dropped Ploywitthaya with a gorgeous elbow strike. The 28-year-old made it to the next round but clearly was clearly down 2-0. The Petseemuan Gym fighter clearly needed a knockout, but was just bested by his more aggressive foe.

Nakrob poured it on in the final three minutes, cornering Ploywitthaya and unloading more punishment for the convincing unanimous decision victory.

With the win, Nakrob improved his record to 61-20 and has gone 3-0 in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 15 full results

Nakrob Fairtex defeats Ploywitthaya Chor Wimolsin via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Siwakorn PK Saenchai defeats Theeradet Chor Hapayak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 143 pounds)

Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 defeats Worlaphon Kiatchatchanun via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 137 lbs)

Chokdee Maxjandee defeats Dinneurthong Muadphong191 via TKO at 2:48 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight of 116 pounds)

Jaising Sitnayokpunsak defeats Denpayak Detpetchsrithong via KO at 1:37 of round three (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Fabio Reis defeats Sangmanee PK Saenchai via KO at 2:36 of round one (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong defeats Vladimir Gabov via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Yuly Alves defeats Kwankhao Por Muangpetch via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Mark Abelardo defeats Taron Grigorian via TKO at 2:56 of round two (MMA ­– bantamweight)

Lucas Gabriel defeats Ibragim Shaymanov via unanimous decision (MMA – lightweight)

