ONE Friday Fights 20 results and recap: Jaosuayai floors Petsukumvit in round 1 to score massive upset

ONE Championship newcomer Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan shocked the world and completed a massive upset in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 20 on June 10 at Lumpinee Stadium.

The 21-year-old spoiled the party in what was expected to be the night when Petsukumvit Boi Bangna was poised to take home a $100,000 ONE contract.

Petsukmvit, who entered the bout with a 3-0 record in the Singapore-based promotion, brought the fire as soon as the bell rang and backed Jaosuayai with overhand haymakers.

After a brief slip, the Sor Dechapan Gym standout proved he wasn’t going down without a fight and retaliated with beautiful combos of his own.

Petsukumvit kept charging forward and was snapping Jaosuayai ‘s head back with powerful attacks.

The Thai rising star, however, bit his mouthpiece and absorbed the 24-year-old’s best shots.

At the 1:38 mark of the first round, Jaosuaya uncorked a crushing right uppercut that immediately floored Petsukmvit. Jaosuaya’s follow-up left hand hit nothing but air as his intended target dropped like a sack of potatoes.

Petsukumvit soldiered on and kept fighting but was living on borrowed time. Jaosuaya amped the ante with more aggressive punch combinations followed by a flying knee.

Smelling blood in the waters, the 21-year-old phenom cornered Petsukumvit and landed a clean right cross to the chin to complete the massive upset.

Final result: Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan defeats Petsukumvit Boi Bangna via KO at 2:30 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Jaosuayai registered his first win under the ONE banner and improved his overall record to 53-19-2.

“I feel so relaxed. I love it when people doubt me,” Jaosuayai said in his post-fight interview.

He also took home the fifth performance bonus of the night courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Friday Fights 20 full results

Theptaksin Sor Sornsing defeats Yodkritsada Sor Sommai via split decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 132 lbs)

Suablack Tor Pran49 defeats Thanugern FA Group via KO at 2:14 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 142 lbs)

Puengluang Baanramba defeats Jomhod Chor Ketwina via KO at 2:30 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 136 lbs)

Rambong Sor Therapat defeats Petsuwan Boomdeksean via KO at 0:15 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 128 lbs)

Nongnuk Mor Kor Chor Chaiyaphum and Gusjung Fairtex battled to a No Contest (Muay Thai - catchweight 110 lbs)

Yod-IQ PK Saenchai defeats Mavlud Tupiev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Victor Teixeira defeats Kongthailand Kiatnavy via KO at 2:46 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 162.2 lbs)

Jaising Sitnayokpunsak defeats Zhang Jinhu via KO at 0:34 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Konstantin Marareskul vs. Bartosz Skrok resulted in no contest (MMA - featherweight)

Torepchi Dongak defeats Ivan Orekhov via TKO at 3:16 of round two (MMA - flyweight)

