ONE Friday Fights 24 results and recap: Pongsiri rallies in the final round to stun Fabio Reis

Pongsiri PK Saenchai started slow and had to dig deep in the final round to assert his mastery over Fabio Reis in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 24.

The pair of bantamweight Muay Thai standouts had the entire Lumpinee Stadium on its heels on Friday following an epic back-and-forth showdown. The hard-hitting Reis began his assault on his Thai rival’s legs, sending a message early with crushing low kicks.

‘Sensational’ kept pushing forward as he constantly tried to find a home for his uppercuts and hooks. A patient Pongsiri was content to counter-strike, brushing off Reis’ aggressiveness with precise body kicks. Reis ended the round strong with a pinpoint right cross to the temple, but the PK Saenchai standout took it like a champ.

Pongsiri was the aggressor to begin round two, momentarily sweeping the leg of the Venum Training Camp product. However, the Portuguese fighter’s punches in bunches started to take their toll, as the combinations visibly bruised up Pongsiri’s face. The Thai star slipped past Reis’ wild hooks and connected on a chopping elbow for his first significant strike of the evening.

Knowing he was lagging behind after the first two rounds, Pongsiri fought with nothing to lose in the final canto. With Reis visibly slowing down, Pongsiri caught him dipping and uncorked a beautiful right high kick that landed flush, sending the 26-year-old to the canvas.

Even with a busted nose, a wobbled Reis bravely soldiered on and kept fighting back, but his strikes no longer carried the same speed and power. The former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title challenger's final push was enough to sway the judges' decision in his favor.

Final result: Pongsiri PK Saenchai defeats Fabio Reis via majority decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Pongsiri extended his winning streak to three under the ONE banner and registered the 159th win of his career. He’s now also 2-0 against Reis.

ONE Friday Fights 24 full results:

Pongsiri PK Saenchai defeats Fabio Reis via majority decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 defeats Muangsap Kiatsongrit via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 137 lbs)

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang defeats Rambong Sor Therapat via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)

Songfangkhong FA Group defeats Denpayak Detpetchsrithong via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 134 lbs)

Mahahin Nakbinalaiyon defeats Rachan Sor Somnuk via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 117 lbs)

Aliff Sor Dechapan defeats Ratchadej Sor Petjumrat via KO at 0:50 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 119 lbs)

Sinsamut Klinmee defeats Victor Teixeira via TKO at 1:35 of round two (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Black Panther defeats Mohammad Sadeghi via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Amir Abdulmuslimov defeats Jaising Sitnayokpunsak via KO at 2:28 of round three (Muay Thai – flyweight

Nongam Fairtex defeats Lisa Brierley via KO at 1:28 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 110 lbs)

Georgy Shahruramazanov defeats Isaque Moura via unanimous decision (MMA – featherweight)

Asliddin Eshankulov defeats Nadir Aliev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:50 of round two (MMA – featherweight)

Poll : 0 votes