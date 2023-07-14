Nakrob Fairtex remained perfect at ONE Friday Fights, and his latest flyweight Muay Thai win was right out of the top drawer.

Chalking up his fourth straight win under the ONE Championship banner, Nakrob obliterated Petputhai Or Bor Jor Nakhonpanom with a two-elbow combination in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 25 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Petputhai was the clear aggressor at the start of the second round, and he immediately went firing against Nakrob.

Upon catching a roundhouse attempt, the former Lumpinee Stadium world champion landed some crisp straight rights down Nakrob’s defense. Nakrob, however, was undeterred and retaliated with a flurry of punches that forced Petputhai back.

Sensing that he snatched the momentum for himself, Nakrob dug deep and rained down some heavy shots that broke through Petputhai’s guard. Nakrob continued the assault and ended the fight with a two-elbow combination 1:28 into the second round.

Although both fighters came out firing at the opening round, it was clear that Nakrob was the tougher of the two. Petputhai was aggressive from the start, but it was Nakrob who landed the harder shots. By the time the first round got to its final minute, Nakrob was at his wheelhouse and dictated the majority of the match’s pace.

The Fairtex Gym star is now 4-0 ONE Friday Fights and 63-20 in his overall career.

ONE Friday Fights 25 full results and recap

Here is the complete recap for ONE Friday Fights 25.

Nakrob Fairtex defeats Petputhai Or Bor Jor Nakhonpanom via KO (elbow strike) at 1:28 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Avatar PK Saenchai defeats Ferzan Cicek via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn defeats Songchana Tor Brucelee via KO at 2:31 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Suriyanlek Por Yenying defeats Yodduangjai Sor Jor Montree via KO at 0:50 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Kaoklai Chor Hapayak defeats Yodanucha ChotBangsaen via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:40 of round one (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Sakolpat Chot Bangsaen defeats Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 113 lbs)

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya defeats Jordan Godtfredsen via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 142 lbs)

Johan Ghazali defeats Samurai Seeopal via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Kaotaem Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Kabilan Jelevan defeats Sulaiman Looksuan via TKO at 2:51 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Daniel Donchenko defeats Gabriel Souza via KO at 1:24 of round one (MMA – lightweight)

Carlos Alvarez defeats Sadegh Ghasemi via submission (d’arce choke) at 1:23 of round two (MMA – featherweight)