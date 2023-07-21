ONE Friday Fights 26 results and recap: Kulabdam vs Rafi Bohic ends in a no-contest after accidental eye poke

What was supposed to be a fiery clash between two former Lumpinee world champions in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 26 ended in a rather anticlimactic fashion.

The bantamweight Muay Thai battle between heavy hitters Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Rafi Bohic was halted prematurely on Friday, July 21st, following an inadvertent eye poke. The fierce warriors had a feeling-out process at the beginning of round 1 as they gauged the distance.

It was the aggressive Kulabdam who connected first, catching one of Bohic’s kicks and landing a powerful left hand to the head and body in succession that got the Frenchman’s attention.

Bohic tried to set up his own offense and landed a stiff left jab to Kulabdam’s face. However, he did so with an open palm, and his extended fingers peaked through his four-ounce gloves and inadvertently grazed the Thai fighter in the eye.

Kulabdam quickly called the attention of the referee and was visibly wincing as he got back to his corner. ‘Left Meteorite’ took the allotted three-minute time out to recover, but his vision was heavily compromised, and the doctor deemed him unfit to continue.

Final result: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Rafi Bohic battled to a No Contest (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

ONE Friday Figths 26 full results:

Apiwat Sor Somnuk defeats Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Kirill Khomutov defeats Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin via KO (left hook) at 0:58 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Puengluang Baanramba defeats Khunponnoi Sor Sommai via KO (punch combinations) at 1:59 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 137 lbs)

Petchdam Petchkiatpetch defeats Sakchainoi M U Den via KO at 2:04 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 134 lbs)

Junior Fairtex defeats Wang Yue via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Dedduanglek Tded99 defeats Taiki Naito via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Mohammed Siasarani defeats Satanfah Sitsongpeenong via KO at 2:26 of round one (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Mavlud Tupiev defeats Rambo Mor Rattanabandit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)