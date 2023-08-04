ONE Friday Fights 27 recap: Tyson Harrison snatches Tapaokaew’s soul in vicious first-round KO

Tyson Harrison once again lived up to his reputation when he knocked out Tapaokaew Singha Mawynn barely two minutes into their bantamweight Muay Thai bout in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 27.

The young Australian star was on fire right from the opening bell, and he had the crowd inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium singing his praises every time he tagged Tapaokaew in the face.

After Tapaokaew briefly avoided the early barrage, Harrison broke away from the clinch and sent the Thai fighter crashing to the canvas with a stinging straight right.

Tapaokaew managed to recover from the early fall, but it was all a brief reprieve from the incoming onslaught that Harrison planned to unleash.

Harrison blew Tapaokaew’s guard with a flying knee before ending the bout with a crisp right uppercut to left hook combination 2:20 into the opening round.

The win was Harrison’s second knockout under the ONE Championship banner. With this victory, he also improved his overall career total to 24 victories. Here's what Harrison said after his victory:

“Everything in this camp has been dialed in. I’ve just been more focused than ever, I did everything that I wanted to do. I’m just so grateful, I’ve worked so hard, it means the world to me.”

Harrison added:

“I’m completely honest, I can’t exactly remember the first knockdown. I’m just in the moment of course, but I mean it all fell together and I’m just grateful to get the win.”

ONE Friday Fights 27 full results

Here are the complete fight results for ONE Friday Fights 27:

Tyson Harrison defeats Tapaokaew Singha Mawynn via KO at 2:20 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Pompetch PK Saenchai defeats Theptaksin Sor Sornsing via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Chai Sor Sor Toipadriew defeats Magnum Sor Sommai via KO at 1:25 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 130 lbs)

Prajanban Sor Jor Wichitpadriew defeats Tuan Kor Kampanart via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:00 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Khunsuk Sor Dechapan defeats Rachan Sor Somnuk via KO at 0:42 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Ratchamongkol Maethongbairecycle defeats Petnumkhum Phundakrataburi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 117 lbs)

Ferrari Fairtex defeats Ilyas Musaev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Stephen Irvine defeats Panthep VK Khaoyai via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:27 of round two (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Zhang Jinhu defeats Haroon Bangmatklongtan via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:05 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Abdallah Ondash defeats Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon via KO (punching combination) at 2:59 of round three (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Roman Lukashevich defeats Lawrence Phillips via submission (kneebar) at 4:07 of round three (MMA – heavyweight)

Carlo Bumina-ang defeats Reza Saedi via KO at 0:52 of round one (MMA – bantamweight)