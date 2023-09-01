ONE Friday Fights 31 recap: Kongthoranee chops down Sherzod Kabutov for dominant unanimous decision victory

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai handed Sherzod Kabutov a merciless beatdown in the headlining act of ONE Friday Fights 31 on September 1 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The flyweight Muay Thai wrecking machines traded body kicks to start the bout. Kabutov scored early with two stiff jabs, while Kongthoranee answered back with chopping kicks to his opponent’s lead leg.

The Kyrgyzstani standout got fancy early on, landing a beautiful spinning back kick to the Thai’s liver.

Kongthoranee took it in stride and found the timing for his heavy straight punches to close out the round.

Both warriors switched gears in round two, as they threw whirling combinations at a hectic pace.

Kongthoranee continued his assault from mid-range with pinpoint body shots. Kabutov tried to bridge the gap but ate a piercing elbow to the face that forced him to back up.

The Sor Sommai gym star began finding his rhythm and repetitively drilled the 24-year-old with punch combinations at the end of his attacks.

With the fight seemingly close after the first six minutes, Kabutov tried to sway the judges by aggressively headhunting in round 3.

Kongthoranee, though, patiently weathered the storm and successfully connected on well-timed counterpunches, as he found a home for that powerful left hand.

He continued assaulting Kabutov’s lower half, which forced him to let down his tight guard.

The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion drew blood with less than a minute left after tagging ‘Lion’s right eyebrow. He clinched up and opened up the cut even more with a slicing elbow.

After a brief exchange, Kongthoranee finished the match in style going airborne with a flying knee as time expired.

Kabutov walked out of the ring immediately and didn’t even bother hearing the decision.

Final result: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeats Sherzod Kabutov via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kongthoranee improved his overall record to 64-15 and notched his fourth win under the ONE banner.

ONE Friday Fights 31 full results

Chorfah Sor Sangtiennoi defeats Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai via KO (punch combination) at 0:31 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 defeats Baramee Sujeebameekiew via KO (elbow strike) at 0:30 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 138 lbs)

Puengluang Baanramba defeats Seksan Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Sornsueknoi FA Group defeats Udomlek Nupranburi via KO (leg kicks) at 2:09 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Tonglampoon Maimornforest defeats Apidet Namduemmee77 via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 117 lbs)

Alaverdi Ramazanov defeats Alessandro Sara via KO (elbow strike) at 1:39 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Luca Checchetti defeats Huo Xiaolong via unanimous decision (kickboxing – strawweight)

River Daz defeats Nonthakit Tor Mosri via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Nongam Fairtex defeats Francisca Vera via majority decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu defeats Gadzhimurad Gasanguseinov via unanimous decision (MMA – catchweight 139 lbs)