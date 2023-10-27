ONE Friday Fights 38: Ilyas Musaev ends Otop with vicious first-round knockout

It may have started a bit slow, but Ilyas Musaev’s victory against Otop Or Kwanmuang during ONE Friday Fights was anything but.

Musaev had a main event to remember when he knocked out the teenage phenom with a second left in the first round of their ONE Friday Fights 38 headliner at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Otop tried to force his offense and worked behind leg kicks and body shots in the first two minutes of the fight. Musaev, though, was slowly studying the 17-year-old’s tendencies.

Operating on the counterattack, Musaev spun and clocked Otop with a blinding left spinning back elbow for the fight’s first knockdown.

Musaev, though, didn’t rush for another knockdown and instead worked the ring to pin Otop against the corner. Once he had teenage phenom on the back foot, Musaev went into an offensive barrage and landed a huge right cross that ended the contest 2:59 into the opening round.

Musaev said in his post-fight interview that he’s ready for whoever ONE Championship gives him in his march to bantamweight Muay Thai rankings.

He said via a translator:

“I always fight the best opponents because ONE Championship has always one. I’m always ready, just call me. We found a new game plan for a new opponent, for now, I think we did a hundred percent.”

ONE Friday Fights 38 full results and recap

Here are all the results from the ONE Friday Fights 11-fight card in Bangkok:

Ilyas Musaev defeats Otop Or Kwanmuang via knockout at 2:59 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi defeats Pompet PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 132 lbs)

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang defeats Stephen Irvine via majority decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 127 lbs)

Puengluang Baanramba defeats Sonrak Fairtex via knockout at 0:16 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Petgarfield Jitmuangnon defeats Numpangna Eaglemuaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 140 lbs)

Yodsingdam Keatkhamtorn defeats Chalawan Ngorbangkapi via knockout at 1:45 of round one (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Mavlud Tupiev defeats Yodphupa Wimanair via majority decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Katsuki Kitano defeats Halil Kutukcu via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Lenny Blasi defeats Nonthakit Tor Morsri via KO at 0:55 of round three (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Mark Abelardo defeats Georgy Shahruramazanov via TKO at 4:43 of round two (MMA - catchweight of 146.8 lbs)

Fritz Biagtan defeats Deepak Bhardwaj via TKO at 1:13 of round one (MMA– flyweight)