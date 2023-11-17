ONE Friday Fights 41 results: Nakrob folds Dedduanglek in massive upset KO win

Nakrob Fairtex might have punched his ticket to the flyweight Muay Thai rankings when he knocked out Dedduanglek TDed99 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 41 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Dedduanglek was the no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender and was riding a four-fight winning streak, but those stats never mattered to Nakrob.

The Fairtex Training Center star went out and practically had Dedduanglek dancing to his tempo.

Nakrob was the aggressor throughout the match and had no problems pushing Dedduanglek to where he wanted the fight to go.

After establishing the pace in the first round, Nakrob found the target and sent Dedduanglek to the canvas with a well-placed straight right to the temple.

Dedduanglek beat the count and got back to his feet, but the match was firmly within Nakrob’s grasp.

Nakrob continued the barrage in the third and sent out a flurry of punches to open the round.

Despite absorbing a flurry that broke through his guard, Nakrob finished the match with a cracking straight right that folded Dedduanglek 51 seconds into the final round.

Following the win, Nakrob said that he felt relieved to get the win and was proud to have silenced the doubters who brushed him off heading into the matchup.

He said:

“I feel so happy and relieved right now, a lot of people said I was the underdog in this fight and I cannot fight with my opponent. So I feel great.”

The victory put Nakrob back in the win column, and the 25-year-old improved to a 5-1 record under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Friday Fights 41 full results and recap

Here are the results for the entire ONE Friday Fights 41 card:

Nakrob Fairtex defeats Dedduanglek TDed99 via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:51 of round three (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit defeats Rak Erawan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 116 lbs)

Suriyanlek Por Yenying defeats Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai via KO (punch combination) at 2:47 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Buakhiao Por Paoin defeats Paruethanoi TBM Gym via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 138 lbs)

Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon defeats Meysam Adelniya via TKO (8 counts) at 0:30 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Yodnumchai Fairtex defeats Champangarm Por Pramuk via KO (left elbow) at 2:21 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 114 lbs)

Tagir Khalilov defeats Yodlekpet Or Atchariya via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 136 lbs)

View Petkosol defeats Aslanbek Zikreev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Sulaiman Looksuanmuaythai defeats Kijani Aytch via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Ruslan Satiev defeats Farid Alibabazade via split decision (MMA – flyweight)

Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov defeats Morteza Noroozi via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 3:25 of round two (MMA – welterweight)