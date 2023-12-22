ONE Friday Fights 46 results: Nico Carrillo knocks out legendary Nong-O with a devastating elbow in round 2

Scottish Muay Thai sensation Nico Carrillo said before his showdown with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama that he only needed one shot to end the legendary Thai fighter. That proved to be true on fight night.

Carrillo went to war with Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

After surviving an absolute beating he took on his lead leg, ‘King of the North’ stormed back to score a second-round stoppage of the former bantamweight Muay Thai king.

The first round started fast and fierce, with Nong-O using his low kicks to chop down Carrillo’s left leg. After three minutes, Carrillo could barely find his footing as he limped across the ONE Championship ring. With Nong-O smelling the finish, the Thai icon pressed the action, but the Scottish fighter miraculously survived the round.

In the second round, Carrillo knew he had to turn things around, as he fearlessly stepped forward despite his left leg being absolutely destroyed. Carrillo’s boxing skills proved invaluable, as the 25-year-old hurt Nong-O with punches and forced him into the corner. As ‘King of the North’ began to unload his best shots, Nong-O tried to fight back, using his veteran experience, but it was all for naught, as Carrillo stepped in with a left elbow to drop the legend unconscious.

The referee gave Nong-O a chance to get back up, but it was clear he was separated from his senses. The official finish came at 1:28 minutes of round two, with Carrillo taking home the huge knockout over one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters in history.

Carrillo showed immense respect for the iconic Nong-O and thanked him for the amazing fight. He then called out reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.