ONE Friday Fights 46 results: Prajanchai evens the score with KO of Joseph Lasiri to unify strawweight Muay Thai belt

ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai put together a vintage performance, knocking out brash Italian-Moroccan star and now former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri.

Prajanchai suffered defeat at the hands of Lasiri in May of 2022, surrendering his golden belt. Since then, the 29-year-old embarked on a comeback run, winning his next three fights while capturing interim gold.

It all came to a head on Friday night, with the two rivals duking it out for sole occupancy of the division’s top prize.

Prajanchai and Lasiri met in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday night, December 22nd.

Action started out fierce, with both men going on the offensive early on. After a few great exchanges, Lasiri found himself pressing Prajanchai against the ropes, throwing caution to the wind with his combinations. This proved to be a mistake for ‘The Hurricane,’ as Prajanchai unleashed his signature elbows.

One counter left elbow in particular landed as Lasiri was coming in, and instantly slumped the Italian-Moroccan to the canvas.

With the referee giving Lasiri every chance to beat the count and recover, it was clear ‘The Hurricane’ was not going to make it, and the fight was waved off.

The official finish came at 1:28 minutes of round one, with Prajanchai becoming the reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion once more.

Prajanchai’s performance also netted him a $50,000 performance bonus.