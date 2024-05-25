Iran's Parham Gheirati extended his unbeaten run in the world's largest martial arts organization with another stellar finish in the curtain closer of ONE Friday Fights 64 on May 24.

The bantamweight Muay Thai clash had the Lumpinee Stadium crowd on its feet, with both fighters trying to determine the true alpha in round 1. Gheirati, though, got the better of the exchanges with his laser-like right hand.

Sensing he needed to shift the tide in his favor, Godtfredsen initiated a phonebook exchange in the second frame.

The 20-year-old Iranian fired back with sneaky head and body shots. As 'Wolf' disengaged, he paid the ultimate price following a split-second lapse in judgment.

The Australian stepped back and got clocked with a thunderous push kick to the chin, sending him down and out to the canvas.

Official result: Parham Gheirati defeats Jordan Godtfredsen via KO (right kick) at 0:40 of round two

The win upped Gheirati's slate to 13-5, including a marvelous 4-0 start in ONE Championship.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 64 is available on ONE's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

ONE Friday Fights 64 full results:

Parham Gheirati defeats Jordan Godtfredsen via KO (right kick) at 0:40 of round two (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Petmuangsri Wankhongohm MBK defeats Denphutai MC Superlek Muay Thai via TKO (referee stoppage - right kick) at 1:19 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Petmorakot Sitnayoktaweeptapthong defeats Dieselnoi Liamthanawat via unanimous decision (Muay Thai catchweight - 127 pounds)

Lamsing Sor Dechapan defeats Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee via unanimous decision (Muay Thai catchweight - 126 pounds)

Got Taipetburi defeats Robocop Radgoldgym via split decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 120 lbs)

Petninmungkorn Captainkaneboxing defeats Akkadaret Guaybangkorlaem via KO (right hook) at 1:37 of round one (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Teeyai PK Sanechai defeats Shuto Sato via KO (right hook) at 0:48 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 120 lbs)

Johan Estupinan defeats Kouta Omori via KO (right high kick-left straight) at 0:27 seconds of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 141 lbs)

Noppadet Chor Hapayak defeats Nawaaek Sor Sommai via split decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 134 lbs)

Isfak Seyid defeats Felipe Negochadle via unanimous decision (MMA - bantamweight)

Satoshi Katashima defeats Jiang Lumin via KO (punch-elbow combination) at 0:43 of round 2 (Muay Thai - catchweight 126 lbs)

Shoya Ishiguro defeats Bruno Azevado via submission (heel hook) at 9:17 of a single-round (submission grappling - catchweight 139 lbs)