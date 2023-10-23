ONE Friday Fights standout Seksan set to make his Prime Video debut vs. Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 16

The legend of Seksan Or Kwanmuang will soon be known in North America, as he is set to make his Prime Video debut live in US primetime.

Another absolute banger has been added to the ultra-stacked ONE Fight Night 16 grand spectacle. Seksan will be taking on ONE debutant Johan Estupinan in a three-round catchweight Muay Thai clash (140 pounds).

With almost 300 career bouts under his name, ‘The Man Who Yields to No One’ is a household name in Thailand. Seksan never figures in a boring battle, as the 34-year-old icon is a relentless berserker with a kill-or-be-killed mentality each time he enters the ring.

The Thai wrecking ball introduced himself big time to the world at ONE Fight Night 1 last January, where he edged Tyson Harrison in an epic war that is a surefire Fight of the Year contender.

Seksan’s rampage continued since that rousing debut, as he went 6-0 in the promotion’s weekly events at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. His last victory was a hard-fought unanimous nod against Amir Naseri at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

With a fighting style tailor-fit for the action-hungry American crowd, the former Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC Muay Thai World Champion will indeed have a new set of fans after the event.

Meanwhile, the gutsy Johan Estupinan also has an opportunity to steal the Thai gunslinger’s thunder with a spectacular performance on November 3.

The 21-year-old Colombian is a budding star in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ and there’s no better way to make a statement than to overcome a legend like Seksan.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will be bannered by two world title fights inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The full event will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.