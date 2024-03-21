ONE heavyweight MMA contender Buchecha on how he overcomes adversity during intense matches

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is no stranger to competing in high stakes matches with everything on the line. In fact, the American Top Team and Evolve MMA representative has been around the block and then some in his extensive grappling career.

As such, 'Buchecha' says his success has only stemmed from keeping a strong mindset in his bouts, staying cool, calm and collected even during intense situations.

Speaking on a special Q&A feature on the Renzo Gracie Dubai YouTube channel, Almeida said that claiming victory can be done in many different ways, but one thing remains the same — keeping a clear mind.

'Buchecha' said:

"It's hard to mention just one specific technique because, especially when the pressure is on when the fight is tense -- a lot of times when I'm behind on points, I'm not looking for anything specific. I just want to get to the positions, get a good situation, and overcome any adversity that I could be going through during the fight and get the victory."

These are certainly wise words coming from an experienced veteran that many young fighters today can learn a lot from. 'Buchecha' is an incredible athlete, and one of the most well-liked fighters in the world today.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida names boxing legend his biggest inspiration as a fighter

Marcus Almeida may be an inspiration to many young athletes in the world today. But the 33-year-old Brazilian legend has his own inspiration he looks up to.

The ONE Championship heavyweight MMA fighter says he draws inspiration from the career of late boxing great Muhammad Ali, whom he met a while back. He told Renzo Gracie Dubai:

"I think Muhammad Ali and to [also] have the opportunity to hang out with him. Muhammad Ali was so inspiring because of the whole way that he [presented himself] and it was kind of like innovating without much of the trash-talking. And of course with the history with all his techniques and all the remarkable moments that he had in his life."