ONE Championship: Stephen Loman sees the silver lining after debut fight got postponed

Stephen Loman will soon make his ONE Championship debut after his initial debut date was postponed. He was supposed to face John Lineker at "ONE: on TNT 4" in April, but had to step aside after testing positive for COVID-19.

The former Brave CF champion enjoyed great hype upon joining the ONE Championship roster. After his initial postponement, Loman made no secret of his frustration as he was unable to showcase his skills in Asia's premier MMA promotion.

Seven months later, 'The Sniper' is now slated to take on third-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev in ONE: Winter Warriors II on 17th December at the Singapore Indoor stadium. Being pitted against a top-five fighter once again is nothing new for Loman, as it comes with the territory of being a champion in a rival promotion.

"I’m really expecting to fight contenders. I became a champion in other divisions and this is a chance for me to showcase my skills by doing my best. I am confident with my skills," said Loman in an online media press conference.

Having had to wait an extra seven months to enter the ONE Championship cage, Loman chose to see the silver lining in the situation he found himself in.

"After I experienced having COVID-19, I think I developed my weaknesses and I got stronger. I learned a lot since my fight did not push through. I had extra training and improved my skills," Loman said.

A full-time fighter entering ONE Championship

Stephen Loman carries a professional MMA record of 13-2. The bantamweight fighter was still juggling his studies at school and competing professionally in that span.

The 29-year-old Loman now has a college degree and will focus on his MMA career moving forward. This is the first time he is heading into a fight having nothing to think about other than training.

"The biggest change from preparing from my previous fights was my training. Back then, I did not train much because I was juggling school. I am now a full-time fighter and I train twice as hard with more focus," Loman said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Loman's thirteen victories are divided into seven decisions, four knockouts and two submissions. Should he manage to secure victory on his debut, he will in all likelihood cement his chances of getting a shot at the bantamweight title next.

Edited by David Andrew