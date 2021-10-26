Roman Kryklia, Itsuki Hirata pull out of ONE: NextGen

Roman Kryklia and Itsuki Hirata have pulled out of their respective matchups at ONE: NextGen scheduled for October 29.

The six-foot-six Ukrainian kickboxer was slated to go up against Iraj Azizpour for the inaugural ONE kickboxing heavyweight championship. Kryklia pulled out due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Itsuki Hirata withdrew from her atomweight Grand Prix matchup against Ritu Phogat. The Japanese contender claimed she canceled her trip to Singapore due to a non-COVID-19 related fever.

"I need to pull out of the Atomweight WGP due to a high fever (non-covid). I'm truly sorry to Ritu Phogat, sponsors, fans who supported me and ONE Staff. I'm grateful to have been selected for this tournament even though I didn't have a good enough career compared to others. I fought hard to be in the semifinals. It is regretfully that I have to pull out at this stage and disappoint many people. I will recover and be back in ONCE Circle as soon as possible. Thank you. I crawled up again."

New ONE: NextGen main event matchups

With the withdrawal of Hirata and Kryklia, the ONE: NextGen card saw a few changes. Two women's atomweight Grand Prix fights will now headline the event.

Stepping up to replace Kryklia is Anderson Silva. He will battle Iraj Azizpour in a non-title fight. Silva is coming off back-to-back losses against Andrei Stoica and Murat Aygun.

Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba have been elevated to the main draw. Meanwhile, Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim replaces Hirata against Ritu Phogat in the co-main event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Olsim was initially scheduled to face Jihin Radzuan at ONE: NextGen II in an alternate bout at the world Grand Prix. The Philippines-based fighter has won her last two contests against Bi Nguyen and Maira Mazar.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Utathya Ghosh