ONE: NO SURRENDER Winners Talk About Their Respective Victories (Videos)

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), kicked off its flagship event schedule with non-stop martial arts action. ONE: NO SURRENDER, held in Bangkok last Friday night, 31 July was broadcast live around the world from a closed-door, audience free venue.

In the main event, reigning Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon retained his title with a close five-round majority decision victory over the challenger, former Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion "The Baby Shark" Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

ONE Championship correspondent Antoine Pinto spoke to some of the winners at ONE: NO SURRENDER, including Rodtang, Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy, and Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex.

Find out what they had to say following their incredible victories.

You can view and download the videos at this link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tvnuryxoiu9e9md/AAD1cKpGptbPrgHuO7xJTI3Ra/Interview?dl=0

