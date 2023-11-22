"One person's terrorist is another person's freedom fighter" - Andrew Tate takes nuanced stance on Hamas' actions against Israel

Andrew Tate has weighed in on the ongoing escalation of violence in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces.

Tate was asked about the actions of Hamas, which started on October 7, and sparked an Israeli reaction that has resulted in over 15,000 Palestinian civilians dead. Tate chose to contextualize the history of the conflict and the motive behind Hamas' attack as resistance against an 'inhumane' occupation.

He said in the interview with Piers Morgan:

"I would be an amateur if I could not sit and pretend I do not understand the motivations behind either side. This is not even me taking a side, I understand why Israel is doing what it is doing and I understand why Palestine is doing what it is doing. However, I still call the Israeli actions absolutely abhorrent and genocidal. You’re the person who would have called Nelson Mandela a terrorist while he was still in jail and one person’s terrorist is another person’s freedom fighter."

Andrew Tate continued by describing Israel's governance of the population in Gaza and their 'open-air prison' conditions.

"For me to answer the question, I have to be very professional Piers. For me to sit on the outside, in Romania, with no personal involvement in Israel Palestine, it’s easy for me to say yes, it was an act of terror. However, if I was in Gaza, if I was in an open-air prison, if my family had been annihilated by bombs from the sky, if everybody I knew had suffered the loss of a loved one, if I had no chance of any kind of freedom or democracy or standard of life, would I believe it was an act of terror or would I believe it was an act of resistance against oppression."

Andrew Tate calls Ben Shapiro a 'warmonger' for his stance on Israel-Hamas

Political commentator Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate have gone against each other online and Tate elaborated on his views on the former.

In the interview, Tate blasted Shapiro as a 'warmonger' for inciting further violence against civilians.

"Ben is a warmonger. Ben has been wrong on every single issue you can name. Ben is always calling for other people’s young men to go and die in some war. He seems to love it, I don’t know if he has some short man syndrome... When Hamas and Israel were discussing possible peace talks, he tweeted ‘No absolutely not, f**k them, kill them all’ and I said, Ben... because I’ve had a life of pain and violence, listen to me, peace is always worth a conversation."

Check out Andrew Tate's full comments below [5:10 and 31:10]: