Ritu Phogat non-mover in ONE atomweight rankings, Stamp Fairtex overtakes Ham Seo Hee

Ritu ‘The Indian Tigress’ Phogat failed to make a dent in the official ONE Championship athlete rankings following an incremental update released by the promotion last Friday, 5 November.

The Indian wrestling icon and rising mixed martial arts star is placed No. 4 in the atomweight rankings for mixed martial arts. She comes in just above former foe Meng Bo and behind dangerous South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Ritu Phogat is riding a three-bout winning streak, with victories over Meng Bo and Jenelyn Olsim in the quarterfinal and semifinal round of the prestigious ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix, respectively.

Phogat also recorded an impressive victory over highly regarded prospect Lin Heqin earlier this year.

However, the achievements have not been enough to propel Ritu Phogat higher into the rankings.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Stamp Fairtex climbed to the No. 2 spot, behind her close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp overcame a spirited effort from rival Alyona Rassohyna in the tournament's quarterfinals. She then put on a rousing performance over Grand Prix alternate Julie Mezabarba.

Ritu Phogat and Stamp will now square off in the ONE women's atomweight world Grand Prix championship finale slated for 3 December at ONE: Winter Warriors.

Ritu Phogat responds to Conor McGregor’s tweet

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently shared a couple of tweets praising Indian mixed martial artists ahead of Diwali.

Ritu phogat @PhogatRitu Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India 🇮🇳 ❤️ twitter.com/the_bridge_in/… Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India 🇮🇳 ❤️ twitter.com/the_bridge_in/… Thanks so Much @TheNotoriousMMA for your wonderful words. This means a lot to me. I'll try and win the finals for my Country. Hope we meet soon one day, please come to India, you will have the best time of your life. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Thanks so Much @TheNotoriousMMA for your wonderful words. This means a lot to me. I'll try and win the finals for my Country. Hope we meet soon one day, please come to India, you will have the best time of your life. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Ritu Phogat replied to McGregor's tweet, saying:

“Thanks so Much @TheNotoriousMMA for your wonderful words. This means a lot to me. I'll try and win the finals for my country. Hope we meet soon one day, please come to India, you will have the best time of your life. Jai Hind."

Athletes such as reigning ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar and rising star Gurdarshan Mangat have also responded to McGregor's tweet.

