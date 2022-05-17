"Variety is the spice of life" - ONE Championship shows Danielle Kelly's multiple submissions from spider web position

ONE Championship recently shared a 20-second Twitter reel showing submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly.

Wearing her Evolve rash guard, Kelly is seen practicing her submission arm triangles with her training partner from a spider web position. Perhaps this is a subtle way of communicating to grappling fans around the world that there’s more to come from this 26 year-old-phenom.

Check out the video below:

This Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from Philadelphia, PA is looking to add more variety to her already impressive list of skillsets.

Danielle Kelly is an accomplished submission grappler, having competed under the banners of JitzKing Promotions, EBI, WNO, FLOGrappling, and Fury Pro before eventually signing with ONE Championship earlier this year.

Her determination and passion for the sport hasn’t been nothing short of amazing as she has competed against the top-ranked grapplers and MMA competitors in the world.

As ONE stated in a news article released earlier this year, Kelly is:

"one of the most sought after submission grapplers in the world."

Her list of previous competitors included big names such as Grace Gundrum, Jessica Crane, Cynthia Calvillo, and Carla Esparza. She defeated the UFC women's strawweight champion via doctor's stoppage.

Kelly's achievements caught the attention of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who immediately signed her and welcomed her to the ONE family on February 18.

On Instagram, he wrote:

"For me, Danielle has the potential to be the next big thing in martial arts. She is an extraordinary talent with dominant finishing abilities and a real killer instinct. She also has a touching life story of adversity and triumph that will inspire the world. Equally important, Danielle is a wonderful human being with a heart of gold.Welcome again to ONE, Danielle!"

Danielle Kelly continues to train and enjoy life

While Danielle Kelly awaits her next fight, the young athlete has shared on Instagram that she's been training every day at Evolve MMA, where she's constantly modifying and adapting her skills, making new friends, teaching Brazilian jiu-jitsu and traveling.

Kelly's debut fight with ONE was against Mei Yamaguchi and ended with an incredible draw, earning Kelly a $50,000 bonus for her sensational performance.

Kelly has been one of the most exciting athletes to watch in the women’s 115-pound division and this is just the beginning for the young prospect.

