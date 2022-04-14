Watch: Throwback to Agilan Thani's clash with Sexyama

Sexyama Yoshihiro Akiyama and Malaysian fighter Agilan Thani went to war with each other. In their ONE Championship showdown the two exchanged everything a person can in MMA. From slamming takedowns and hip tosses to heavy punches in combination.

Rewatch the electric war between Sexyama Yoshihiro Akiyama and "The Alligator" Agilan Thani.

The Japanese MMA fighter Akiyama made his debut in ONE Championship in this bout. This was also a return to MMA for the Judoka. His last fight prior to this was in 2015, and this 2019 was his return to the sport.

Akiyama had a great legacy in MMA prior to his time ONE Championship. He had fought in major notable promotions such as K-1 HERO'S, Dynamite, the UFC, DREAM, and others.

"The Alligtor" Thani used this fight to snap his losing streak. In ONE Championship before this bout he had a loss to Zebaztian Kadestam and future champion Kiamrian Abbasov. But in this fight, he was determined to earn this victory.

The two exchanged Judo hip tosses, hard slamming takedowns, knees, hard punches, and exchanges with combinations. It was an electric fight.

Sexyama Yoshihiro Akiyama just defeated Shinya Aoki at ONE X and is looking to get another fight in ONE Championship.

Sexyama on his future

At age 46 some combat sports fans are recommending that Akiyama may want to consider retirement. But the Japanese MMA fighter says that he has other plans and is accepting even more fights.

After his TKO victory against Aoki, Akiyama spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour saying:

"I will definitely go until I'm 50. Yes, that is my current goal depending on my physical. So yeah, if you calculate, twice a year and I have four years left in me, so that's more than eight [fights]."

Former ONE Championship title holder Eduard Folayang, of the Philippines, recently called for a fight against the ageless Akiyama. He said in an interview:

"Maybe we can bring in Akiyama. He really performed well against Shinya... I think this is a good match to make. We were supposed to face each other before but it got canceled. If it happens, it will definitely be explosive. The crowd will definitely be on their feet."

Folayang is also coming off a victory at ONE X. He defeated Australian Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in a very exciting clash.

Akiyama vs Folayang in ONE Championship 2022? This exciting clash may come to be.

Edited by wkhuff20