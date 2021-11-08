ONE Championship: Mark Sangiao points out Jenelyn Olsim's mistakes against Ritu Phogat

Jenelyn Olsim came in as a replacement fighter for Itsuki Hirata just four days before ONE: NextGen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. She eventually lost to Ritu Phogat in the ONE atomweight Grand Prix semi-finals via unanimous decision.

A week after the fight, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao explained what went wrong in Olsim's game plan in an online press conference.

"The only mistake Jenelyn Olsim made in her fight against Ritu Phogat is that she still forced submission moves that were not working anymore," Sangiao said in Tagalog. "We all know Jenelyn's game is the same as Ritu's and that is to wrestle. That's why we worked on her wrestling defense. Maybe she got pressured. Maybe that is what Jenelyn lacks and that is composure."

Olsim was not the same fighter that went through the drills and ran the game plan, according to Sangiao. The Filipina fighter displayed good wrestling defense in practice, but it did not show up during the match.

Sangiao admired Phogat's in-ring adjustments, deeming her a world-class fighter. They knew what 'The Indian Tigress' was going to do, but Olsim was just not ready. He hopes that Olsim will work harder on wrestling moving forward in her ONE Championship career.

Missed opportunities for Jenelyn Olsim at ONE: NextGen

There was one instance during the fight between Ritu Phogat and Jenelyn Olsim that could have turned the tide.

Having dominated Phogat for most of the contest, Olsim had a prime chance to ground-and-pound in the third round. However, Mark Sangiao saw the Filipina fighter rushing herself and miss the opportunity.

"I thought Ritu was already tired at that point, but she was really tired after the third round. Jenelyn rushed things up. She should have paced herself properly. When she went up, she quickly set up a triangle attempt. It was there, but it lackee proper execution," explained Sangiao.

Phogat's power was admired by Sangiao and it gave Olsim a hard time. If only Olsim had calmed herself, it could have been a turning point in the fight, according to Team Lakay's head coach.

The 24-year-old fighter's loss against Phogat takes her record to 5-3. It marked her second defeat in ONE Championship.

